CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM -CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
LONDON, March 23 Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis has cancelled a planned trip to London on Tuesday, the Greek embassy said on Monday.
Varoufakis was due to talk at a conference in London and attend another couple of events but has called the trip off as crucial talks between Greece and its euro zone partners over the country's need for financial support heat up.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is due to meet Angela Merkel in Berlin later on Monday. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
WASHINGTON, May 4 General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt warned the Trump administration on Thursday to avoid protectionist policies while calling on it to level the playing field for American companies with tax reform, revived export financing and improved trade agreements.