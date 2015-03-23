BRIEF-Goconnect updates on SSI loan agreement
* Reached agreement with liquidator sino strategic international in liquidation (SSI) to settle their dispute regarding SSI loan agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Streamwide SA :
* FY net profit 242,000 euros ($264,361) versus loss of 440,000 euros year ago
* FY revenue 9.3 million euros versus 10.8 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1BIJaVA Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9154 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
May 4 Warren Buffett said he has sold about one-third of Berkshire Hathaway Inc's big stake in IBM Corp, CNBC reported on Thursday, reducing a bet by the famed investor that surprised many and which so far has yet to prove successful.