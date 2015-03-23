BRIEF-Goconnect updates on SSI loan agreement
* Reached agreement with liquidator sino strategic international in liquidation (SSI) to settle their dispute regarding SSI loan agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 High Co SA :
* Reports FY adjusted net income group share rises by 40.5 pct to 5.38 million euros
* Sees increase in gross margin and operating margin in 2015
* To propose to maintain dividend of 0.15 euros per share
* Sees increase in adjusted EPS in 2015 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Reached agreement with liquidator sino strategic international in liquidation (SSI) to settle their dispute regarding SSI loan agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Warren Buffett said he has sold about one-third of Berkshire Hathaway Inc's big stake in IBM Corp, CNBC reported on Thursday, reducing a bet by the famed investor that surprised many and which so far has yet to prove successful.