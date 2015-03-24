BRIEF-AT & S swings to loss of 22.9 million euros in FY 2016/17
* OUTLOOK 2017/18: STRONGER REVENUE GROWTH THAN IN 2016/17, PROFITABILITY STILL INFLUENCED BY START-UP EFFECTS AND MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
March 24Monrif SpA :
* Reported on Monday FY 2014 consolidated revenue of 225.7 million euros ($246.80 million) versus 207.5 million euros year ago, including a gain of 20.1 million euros realized on the sale of the property in Florence, Italy in December 2014
* Excluding the non-recurring income, consolidated revenues amounted to 205.6 million euros, a 1 pct decrease compared to 2013
* FY 2014 EBITDA net of non recurring income of 10.3 million euros, versus 6.4 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net loss of 6.1 million euros versus net loss of 8.8 million euros year ago
($1 = 0.9145 euros)
* Comtech awarded $4.2 million contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals