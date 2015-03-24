BRIEF-AT & S swings to loss of 22.9 million euros in FY 2016/17
* OUTLOOK 2017/18: STRONGER REVENUE GROWTH THAN IN 2016/17, PROFITABILITY STILL INFLUENCED BY START-UP EFFECTS AND MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
March 24Secuoya Grupo de Comunicacion SA :
* Said on Monday that a temporary consortium composed of B&S Broadcast Corporation SLU, Bienvenido Gil SL (Secuoya units) and Videoimagen Asturias TV SL has won a contract for operation and maintenance of technical equipment of radio and television in the Principality of Asturias
* The contract was awarded for one year with a possibility of extension for one additional year for an estimated total value of 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million) (extension period included)
* Comtech awarded $4.2 million contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals