March 24Secuoya Grupo de Comunicacion SA :

* Said on Monday that a temporary consortium composed of B&S Broadcast Corporation SLU, Bienvenido Gil SL (Secuoya units) and Videoimagen Asturias TV SL has won a contract for operation and maintenance of technical equipment of radio and television in the Principality of Asturias

* The contract was awarded for one year with a possibility of extension for one additional year for an estimated total value of 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million) (extension period included)

