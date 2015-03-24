BRIEF-Coach CEO- Approximately 60 pct of Kate Spade's consumers are millennial
* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared
March 24Ahlers AG :
* Said on Monday sales revenues declined by 7 percent to 67.7 million euros ($74 million) in first quarter of 2014/15 (previous year: 73.0 million euros)
* Forecasts for FY 2014/15, which were recently presented at the annual accounts press conference, remain unchanged
* ITS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (EGM) RESOLVES TO ALLOW TO FINANCE THE DIRECT AND INDIRECT (INCLUDING BY ITS UNIT) 8.3 MILLION OF SHARE BUY BACK