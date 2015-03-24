March 24Ahlers AG :

* Said on Monday sales revenues declined by 7 percent to 67.7 million euros ($74 million) in first quarter of 2014/15 (previous year: 73.0 million euros)

* Forecasts for FY 2014/15, which were recently presented at the annual accounts press conference, remain unchanged

($1 = 0.9154 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)