BRIEF-Zoetis gets grant from Bill & Melinda Gates foundation to develop sustainable livestock production in sub-Saharan Africa
* Will receive $14.4 million grant from Bill & Melinda Gates foundation over next 3 years
March 24 aap Implantate :
* Said on Monday it stops negotiations on the sale of subsidiary aap Biomaterials GmbH shortly before completion
* Said sale was not agreed because the final transaction terms and conditions of aap Implantate AG could not be met
