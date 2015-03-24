BRIEF-Coach CEO- Approximately 60 pct of Kate Spade's consumers are millennial
* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared
March 24 Fota SA w upadlosci ukladowej :
* FY 2014 revenue 173.8 million zlotys ($46.3 million) versus 501.6 million zlotys a year earlier
* FY 2014 net loss of 48.3 million zlotys versus 64.0 million zlotys a year earlier
* FY 2014 operating loss of 29.1 million zlotys versus loss of 56.7 million zlotys a year earlier Source text: bit.ly/1IowjO6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7530 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ITS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (EGM) RESOLVES TO ALLOW TO FINANCE THE DIRECT AND INDIRECT (INCLUDING BY ITS UNIT) 8.3 MILLION OF SHARE BUY BACK