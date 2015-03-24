** Video games retailer Game Digital poised for second-biggest one-day pct drop since listing last yr

** Stock down 6.5 pct at 243p (vs flotation price of 200p)

** Game posts 16 pct fall in H1 adjusted core profit and says Chief Financial Officer Benedict Smith will step down later this yr

** Liberum analysts say 2015 to date has been slower for the games market, with few blockbuster releases, & while this should pick up over Easter and beyond it is more cautious for the balance of the year

** broker trimms FY EBITDA forecast for co to 48.3 mln stg vs 51 mln stg, while maintaining "hold" rating