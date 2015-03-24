BRIEF-Coach CEO- Approximately 60 pct of Kate Spade's consumers are millennial
* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared
March 24 Alma Market SA :
* Said on Monday that FY 2014 revenue was 1.66 billion zlotys ($443.8 million) versus 1.62 billion zlotys a year earlier
* FY 2014 net loss of 13.5 million zlotys versus profit of 5.7 million zlotys a year earlier
* FY 2014 operating loss of 225,000 zlotys versus profit of 22.6 million zlotys a year earlier
Source text: bit.ly/1GOpt3p
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7401 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared
* ITS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (EGM) RESOLVES TO ALLOW TO FINANCE THE DIRECT AND INDIRECT (INCLUDING BY ITS UNIT) 8.3 MILLION OF SHARE BUY BACK