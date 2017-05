March 24 Cofina SGPS SA :

* Said on Monday it will propose a dividend in total amount of 2.1 million euros ($2.3 million) at general shareholders' meeting on April 14

* Sees its profitability in FY 2015 at level of FY 2014

