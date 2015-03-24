BRIEF-Coach CEO- Approximately 60 pct of Kate Spade's consumers are millennial
* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared
March 24 Miraculum SA :
* Said on Monday that FY 2014 revenue was 34.8 million zlotys ($9.31 million) versus 35.7 million zlotys a year earlier
* FY 2014 net loss of 429,339 zlotys versus loss of 4.1 million zlotys a year earlier
* FY 2014 operating profit 2.9 million zlotys versus 500,931 zlotys a year earlier Source text: bit.ly/1N3Ozir
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7360 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared
* ITS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (EGM) RESOLVES TO ALLOW TO FINANCE THE DIRECT AND INDIRECT (INCLUDING BY ITS UNIT) 8.3 MILLION OF SHARE BUY BACK