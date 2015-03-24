BRIEF-Heeton Holdings issues S$75 mln fixed rate notes
* Issue Of S$75,000,000 6.100 Per Cent. Fixed Rate Notes Due 2020
March 24 Livechat Software SA :
* Said on Monday Copernicus Capital Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych's funds raises their stake in the company to 11.4 percent (2,936,405 shares) from 9.7 percent Source text: bit.ly/18Ul57n
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Issue Of S$75,000,000 6.100 Per Cent. Fixed Rate Notes Due 2020
SAO PAULO, May 8 Verde Asset Management SA, Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees lingering risks that Brazilian lawmakers will further water down government efforts to streamline the social security system, a move that could hamper austerity efforts in Latin America's largest economy.