BRIEF-Comtech says unit awarded $4.2 mln contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals
March 24 Mediaset Spa :
* sees Italian advertising revenues rising 2-4 pct in 2015, Luigi Colombo, head of the group's Italian advertising arm, told a conference call. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Inpixon announces purchase order from leading health insurer