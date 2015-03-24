BRIEF-Comtech says unit awarded $4.2 mln contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals
* Comtech awarded $4.2 million contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals
March 24 Mediaset Spa CFO Marco Giordani told an analyst call on Tuesday:
* talks to find a partner for its pay-TV unit Mediaset Premium have ended without success
* all operators were interested in buying out Premium, while Mediaset was just looking for a partner Further company coverage: (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)
* Comtech awarded $4.2 million contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals
* Inpixon announces purchase order from leading health insurer