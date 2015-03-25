March 25 Andersen & Martini A/S :

* Said on Tuesday Q4 revenue 699.8 million Danish crowns ($102.50 million) versus 677.2 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA loss 0.5 million crowns versus profit 7.5 million crowns year ago

* Says for the year 2015 results are expected to be about 2 million - 5 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 6.8252 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)