March 25Yatra Capital Ltd :

* Said on Tuesday that since the last update issued in November 2014, the Company has received 7.32 million euros ($8.00 million) in asset realizations

* It received 0.92 million euros from City Centre Nashik (retail Nashik)

* It received 0.69 million from Saket Engineers (residential Hyderabad)

* It received 3.39 million euros from Kolte Patil Real Estate (residential Pune)

* It received 2.32 million euros from Riverbank Developers (residential Batanagar, Kolkata)

* This takes the cumulative exit realization to date to 38.08 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/1LVwgP7

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9151 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)