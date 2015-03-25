BRIEF-Sri Lanka cenbank keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
March 25Yatra Capital Ltd :
* Said on Tuesday that since the last update issued in November 2014, the Company has received 7.32 million euros ($8.00 million) in asset realizations
* It received 0.92 million euros from City Centre Nashik (retail Nashik)
* It received 0.69 million from Saket Engineers (residential Hyderabad)
* It received 3.39 million euros from Kolte Patil Real Estate (residential Pune)
* It received 2.32 million euros from Riverbank Developers (residential Batanagar, Kolkata)
* This takes the cumulative exit realization to date to 38.08 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/1LVwgP7
($1 = 0.9151 euros)
May 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0150 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0152 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.210 113.24 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.406 1.4054 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.171