March 25 Hilton Food Group Plc :

* FY revenue reduced by 2.3 percent to 1.099 billion stg

* Volume growth of 3.5 percent to 231,504 tonnes, with growth in the UK and Holland partly offset by continuing pressure on consumer spending in other countries

* FY pretax profit up 1.3 percent to 25.2 million stg

* 4.4 percent increase proposed in the final dividend for 2014

* In the early months of 2015 co's operating performance has been in line with board expectations