March 25 Moss Bros Group

* FY profit before tax up 9.0 percent at 4.8 million stg

* FY revenue up 5.1 percent to 114.7 million stg

* Final dividend proposed of 3.55 pence

* Group like-for-like sales up 5.5 percent to 126 million stg

* Hire has seen an upturn in bookings to date for the 2015 wedding season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: