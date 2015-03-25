March 25Caleffi SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday FY 2014 revenue of 52.1 million euros ($56.93 million) versus 56.2 million euros in 2013

* FY 2014 EBITDA 0.6 million euros versus 3.3 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 net loss of 1.3 million euros versus net profit of 0.6 million euros in 2013

* Said the board of directors will propose to shareholders to increase the share capital for a maximum of 10 million euros, to support growth; reference shareholders confirm membership subscription

* 2014 results were affected by 'the decline of the BRIC countries and the collapse of Russia, which not matched by a strengthening of western economies, while in Italy we were affected, as well as the economic, an unfavourable climatic condition during last quarter. These factors have led to results below our expectations', said CEO Guido Ferretti

* The company expects positive 2015, due to a favourable economic context with realistic prospects for growth of GDP and internal consumption, particularly in the second half of the year

* Said the drivers of growth will be mainly attributable to foreign markets, the luxury segment and the direct stores

* From 2016 company expects due to its new collaboration with Trussardi

