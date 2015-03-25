March 25 STMicroelectronics NV :
* Said on Tuesday its Supervisory Board has approved the
Managing Board proposal to the 2015 Annual General Meeting (AGM)
of Shareholders to declare this year a cash dividend of $0.40
per outstanding share of the company's common stock
* Dividend to be distributed in quarterly installments of
$0.10 in each of the second, third and fourth quarters of 2015
and first quarter of 2016 to shareholders of record at each
respective date
