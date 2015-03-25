March 25 Midven SA :

* Said on Tuesday that on March 24 it signed a letter of intent to acquire a stake in an Information Technology company

* The IT company, subject to the letter of intent, together with its capital group, is mainly active in optimization of business architecture of large companies, technical support and implementation of BMP/Workflow platform

