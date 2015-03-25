BRIEF-Sri Lanka cenbank keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
March 25 Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc :
* Sale of Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc shares by founder Simon Nixon not proceeding
* Simon Nixon has decided not to proceed with proposed sale of shares
* Citi is acting for Simon Nixon only in connection with placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Says Dongbu Asset Management has acquired 5.0 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 5.0 percent from 0