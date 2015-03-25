BRIEF-Dongbu Asset Management buys 5.0 pct stake in Jeju Bank
* Says Dongbu Asset Management has acquired 5.0 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 5.0 percent from 0
(Corrects period in headline and body text to Q1 2014/2015 from Q4.)
Feb 13 Magna Polonia SA :
* Q1 2014/2015 revenue 459,000 zlotys ($125,000) versus 0 zlotys year ago
* Q1 2014/2015 net loss 14.3 million zlotys versus net loss 610,000 year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6658 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Hanwha Ace Special Purpose Acquisition 3rd Co Ltd :