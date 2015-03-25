Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg

(Hamburg)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 1,2025

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 99.453

Reoffer price 99.453

Reoffer yield 0.431 pct

Spread Minus 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Payment Date April 1,2015

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank,DZ & HSBC

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under the issuer's DIP Programme

ISIN DE000A1YCQD2

