March 25 DL Software SA :

* FY net loss group share 0.1 million euros ($109,610) versus profit of 0.1 million euros year ago

* Will propose dividend of 0.16 euro per share

* For FY 2015 anticipates a growth of 5 pct to 10 pct of operating income at constant scope

