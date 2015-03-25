BRIEF-Invigor says Sprooki signed a new three-year contract
Sprooki signs a new three-year contract to provide loyalty and commerce solutions for a large shopping mall in Indonesia
March 25 DL Software SA :
* FY net loss group share 0.1 million euros ($109,610) versus profit of 0.1 million euros year ago
* Will propose dividend of 0.16 euro per share
* For FY 2015 anticipates a growth of 5 pct to 10 pct of operating income at constant scope
($1 = 0.9123 euros)
* Says offering 5.00 million shares Further company coverage: