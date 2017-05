March 26 Biomax SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it resolved to issue series B bonds of total nominal value of up to 2 million zlotys ($538,130), via a private offer

* Proceeds from issue of new series B bonds will be used for development of retail network of dermocosmetics 'Emolliere', both in Poland and abroad, introduction of new line of dermocosmetics Emolix and financing of current operations

($1 = 3.7166 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)