BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
March 26Bialetti Industrie SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday FY 2014 revenue of 161 million euros ($176.9 million), up 1.4 pct from 159 million euros in 2013
* FY 2014 EBITDA of 15.6 million euros, up 9 pct from 14.3 million euros in 2013
* FY 2014 net profit of 4.1 million euros versus net loss of 0.7 million euros a year ago
* 'Looking to 2015, although there are situations of uncertainty, I am confident on the development of our potential. We will continue to vigorously pursue our strategy of development of the network of flagship stores opening this year about 34 new stores Bialetti in Italy' said President Francesco Ranzoni
* Appoints Egidio Cozzi as general manager with immediate effect
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors