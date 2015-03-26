March 26 2C Partners SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it signed four agreements to buy
stake and rights and obligations of four companies
* Agreed to buy a 50 percent stake in Magmillon-OT Sp. z
o.o., from Magmillon Sp. z o.o.
* Agreed to buy rights and obligations of one limited
partner for 1,000 zlotys ($270), rights and obligations of
second limited partner for 224,986 zlotys and rights and
obligations of third limited partner for 224,986 zlotys in
Magmillon-OT Sp. z o.o. I SK (Magmillon-OT 1)
* Following the agreement, company is a limited partner and
shareholder of Magmillon-OT 1 with a total input of 601,000
zlotys
* Agreed to buy rights and obligations of one limited
partner for 1,000 zlotys and rights and obligations of second
limited partner for 170,301 zlotys in Magmillon-OT Sp. z o.o.
WKII SK (Magmillon-OT WKII)
* Following the agreement, company is a limited partner and
shareholder of Magmillon-OT WKII with a total input of 162,000
zlotys
* Both Magmillon-OT 1 and Magmillon-OT WKII are special
purpose companies established for definite period of time, until
Jan. 20, 2016
* Agreed to buy rights and obligations of a limited partner
for 1,000 zlotys in Magmillon-OT Sp. z o.o. WKIII (Magmillon-OT
WKIII), which results in company being a limited partner and
shareholder of Magmillon-OT WKIII with a total input of 1,000
zlotys
* Magmillon-OT WKIII was established for definite period of
time of four years
* All four agreements were conducted in order to take
control over the revitalization projects of residential
buildings located at Kamionkowska 29 and Czerniakowska 178
streets, in Warsaw, Poland
