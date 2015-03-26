March 26 Codere SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it was sanctioned by the Spanish Stock Market Regulator CNMV for committing an infraction due to the reporting of the Consolidated Annual Accounts of 2012 containing inaccurate information

* Says considers sanction unlawful and has presented an appeal

