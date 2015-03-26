BRIEF-Mastercard announced expansion of long-standing relationship with General Motors
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 26 Codere SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it was sanctioned by the Spanish Stock Market Regulator CNMV for committing an infraction due to the reporting of the Consolidated Annual Accounts of 2012 containing inaccurate information
* Says considers sanction unlawful and has presented an appeal
Source text: bit.ly/1E2V5EF
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bmw of north america llc - in total, the bmw group in the u.s. (bmw and mini combined) reported april sales of 26,105 vehicles, a decrease of 12.2 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)