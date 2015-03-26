** Cash-and-carry wholesaler Booker falls as much as 5 pct as Goldman Sachs cuts rating to "neutral" vs "buy" & TP to 165p vs 200p

** Goldman lowers estimates to reflect current deflation & its longer-term lower inflation expectations in UK food retail

** FY15/16 sales cut by 3pct/7pct & FY15/16 EBIT estimates are now lower by about 1pct/5pct

** The stock has fallen over 8 pct YTD