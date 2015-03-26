BRIEF-Mastercard announced expansion of long-standing relationship with General Motors
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 26 FirstFarms A/S :
* FY operating profit 19.2 million Danish crowns ($2.83 million) versus 11.2 million crowns year ago
* FY net turnover 125.0 million crowns versus 114.1 million crowns year ago
* In 2015, FirstFarms expects an EBIT-result of 6 million - 11 million crowns
* Proposes no 2014 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7938 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bmw of north america llc - in total, the bmw group in the u.s. (bmw and mini combined) reported april sales of 26,105 vehicles, a decrease of 12.2 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)