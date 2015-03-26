BRIEF-Mastercard announced expansion of long-standing relationship with General Motors
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 26 Luxempart SA :
* FY net consolidated result 99.2 million euros ($108.2 million) versus 93.3 million euros year ago
* FY global net consolidated result 128.0 million euros versus 142.9 million euros versus year ago
* Proposes gross dividend of 1.00 euro per share (net 0.85 euros per share) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9166 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 2 Russia's Reserve Fund increased slightly to $16.34 billion as of May 1 from $16.19 billion a month earlier, finance ministry data showed on Tuesday.