March 27Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego SA :

* Said on Thursday that it sold shares in company listed on WIG20 index of the Warsaw Stock Exchange

* Disinvestment was made with a loss of about 1 percent

* Decision of disinvestment was made after the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) announced on March 24 that banks which were giving mortgages in Swiss francs shall not pay FY 2014 dividend

* Plans no further investments in banking sector

