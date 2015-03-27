BRIEF-Banco BPM to partially reimburse investors who opted out from merger
* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM
Xxxxx xx Lamda Development SA :
* Said on Thursday that Petros Kalantzis resigned from his position of Chairman of the board
* Named Anastasios Giannitsis new Chairman of its board for the remaining of the board's service time
ATHENS, May 11 The conclusion of Greece's second bailout review will help the country outperform a downwardly revised EU forecast for 2.1 percent growth this year, a government spokesman said on Thursday.