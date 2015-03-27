BRIEF-Banco BPM to partially reimburse investors who opted out from merger
* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM
March 27 Ecosuntek SpA :
* Launches capital increase with exclusive rights for Methorios Capital
* Will issue 17,747 new shares for total value of 252,007 euros ($273,075) Source text: bit.ly/1ICbq24 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM
ATHENS, May 11 The conclusion of Greece's second bailout review will help the country outperform a downwardly revised EU forecast for 2.1 percent growth this year, a government spokesman said on Thursday.