BRIEF-Banco BPM to partially reimburse investors who opted out from merger
* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM
March 27Glarner Kantonalbank :
* Announced on Thursday Cantonal Court of Glarus approved the liability claims against former directors and officers of Glarner Kantonalbank (including former external auditors) in the amount of approximately 16 million Swiss francs ($16.52 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9687 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM
ATHENS, May 11 The conclusion of Greece's second bailout review will help the country outperform a downwardly revised EU forecast for 2.1 percent growth this year, a government spokesman said on Thursday.