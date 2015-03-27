March 27Glarner Kantonalbank :

* Announced on Thursday Cantonal Court of Glarus approved the liability claims against former directors and officers of Glarner Kantonalbank (including former external auditors) in the amount of approximately 16 million Swiss francs ($16.52 million)

