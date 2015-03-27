NEW YORK, March 27 (IFR) - Looming US rate hikes are
threatening to re-price EM credit risk, but investors are
largely shunning the gloomier predictions for an asset class
that may still prove more resilient than some think.
Positive technicals, stronger fundamentals than years past,
as well as the counterbalance of quantitative easing in Japan
and Europe all mean that emerging markets can better withstand
the withdrawal of the Fed-induced liquidity - a major prop for
the asset class over the past few years.
"Rates may go up but this is not a crisis environment," said
Paolo Valle, senior portfolio manager at Manulife Asset
Management, which manages some US$4bn in EM assets.
Yet, with a reversal of US monetary policy as close as a few
months away, a growing chorus of voices - including those of IMF
chief Christine Lagarde and former Fed official Richard Fisher -
are expressing concerns about the systemic risks embedded in a
US$3trn EM bond market.
Some think the market has grown too far, too fast, thanks to
a borrowing spree generated by a loose US monetary policy. And
warnings abound that this is just the start of a more
fundamental re-pricing of risk in the asset class already
suffering from slower growth, FX volatility, weakening commodity
prices and rising political risks.
Comparisons with 2002, when left-wing candidate Luiz Inacio
Lula da Silva became the Brazilian President, are already being
made. That was when the Real reached close to 4 against the
dollar and the stripped spread on JP Morgan's EMBI Global
Diversified blew out to about 850bp.
"With commodity prices down we are seeing some issues that
haven't surfaced for some time. If you look at pricing history
you have to go back to 2002 to capture where we may end up,"
said one veteran trader.
While the Real is one of several EM currencies struggling
against a resurgent dollar, albeit some of the steam has been
taken out of the greenback since this month's FOMC, other data
suggest the market is very different to 2002.
At around 360bp over, the EMBI Global Diversified is still a
giant leap away from the 850bp spread seen 13 years ago, and
many think fears of a full fledge selloff are overblown.
"While it is difficult to quantify, I don't believe spreads
would widen anywhere near 850bp," said Jack Deino, head of
emerging market portfolio management and senior portfolio
manager at Invesco. "Relative to 2002, EM are supported by
significantly improved sovereign credit metrics and more
flexible balance sheets that allow for adjustment."
SOLID FOOTING
The market may not have fully priced in the risks of oil and
currency declines, and could still face severe price
dislocations in what remains a highly illiquid market, but EM
stands on more solid footing than years past.
Corporate leverage is comparatively low, local capital
markets are deeper, reserves are higher and few countries adhere
to the fixed exchange rates that led to the defaults of the
1990s and early 2000s.
And while the US$460bn in coupon and amortisation payments
this year are a risk for issuers confronting tougher market
conditions, that money is likely to be recycled into EM debt at
a time when supply has diminished in the primary.
For now, however, investors are largely keeping their powder
dry.
"Everyone will wait for the Fed to make the first move and
the market will have to decide on the level of intensity and
whether or not there will be some reallocations," said Sergei
Strigo, head of emerging market debt and currency at Amundi.
Indeed, valuations may still not be as compelling as they
first appear.
Over the last five years, buyers have usually stepped in
when the JP Morgan EMBI Global Index moves above 400bp market -
essentially where it is now - but some analysts think that such
logic may need a rethink in light of the volatile backdrop for
EM.
"If you have Chinese growth in the 4% to 5% area rather than
8%-9% and oil stays at around US$50 a barrel, it may mean we
would have to revisit that narrow stretch of valuations,"
Michael Roche, EM fixed-income analyst at the Seaport Group.
Many accounts hardly see the asset class as a screaming buy
at this stage - even with the EMBI Global and JP Morgan's
Corporate Emerging Markets Index (CEMBI) trading near recent
wides.
"Short term it is difficult to see triggers for meaningful
spread tightening," said Strigo. "It is a medium-term carry
story where you receive 200bp if you are comfortable with the
rating versus US and European peers."
Such carry arguments largely apply to insurance companies
less concerned with daily market fluctuations and focused on how
bond portfolios will eventually meet claims on long-term
liabilities.
It is a different story, however, for total return investors
such as mutual funds which are required to beat their chests
over market performance each month. On that basis, EM have put
in relatively poor performance versus their US peers.
According to broker CRT Capital Group, year-to-date returns
on EM high-grade corporates have been 1.5% versus 2.3% on US
high-grade corporates. Over the same period, EM high-yield
corporates versus US peers are running neck and neck at 2.2%.
"If you are a total return investor, you don't get near-term
satisfaction [in EM]," said Peter Lannigan, head of EM strategy
at CRT.
ECB TO THE RESCUE
However, pessimistic views among US accounts may be
mitigated by continued monetary loosening at the Bank of Japan
and the ECB. The reasons for investing in EM are increasingly
compelling for European investors which, unlike US accounts, are
not faced by the prospect of higher rates.
Not only are they on the hunt for yield as the ECB starts
its own quantitative easing programme, but the euro is also
sinking against the dollar, making both dollar assets and even
local currency plays appealing.
"EM provides a 6% pick-up to European government markets,"
said Alex Kozhemiakin, managing director and emerging markets
debt team leader at investment management firm Standish. "We are
seeing a cautious attitude but long-term investors are starting
to dip their toes in the water."
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Sudip Roy and Shankar
Ramakrishnan)