* Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
March 30 Caixa Economica Montepio Geral :
* Reported on Friday FY 2014 net loss of 187 million euros versus net loss of 298.6 million euros a year ago
* FY 2014 net interest income up 49.4 percent at 336.5 million euros versus year ago
* FY 2014 net operating profit of 784.5 million euros versus 377.7 million euros a year ago
* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at 8.5 percent at end of December 2014 versus 10.5 percent at end of June 2014
* Adds RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, Liontree and Raymond James are underwriters to IPO Source text : http://bit.ly/2pUtZxv