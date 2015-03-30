March 30 Caixa Economica Montepio Geral :

* Reported on Friday FY 2014 net loss of 187 million euros versus net loss of 298.6 million euros a year ago

* FY 2014 net interest income up 49.4 percent at 336.5 million euros versus year ago

* FY 2014 net operating profit of 784.5 million euros versus 377.7 million euros a year ago

* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at 8.5 percent at end of December 2014 versus 10.5 percent at end of June 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1G7kJay

(Gdynia Newsroom)