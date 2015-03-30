BRIEF-Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
* Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
March 30 Turkiye Is Bankasi As
* Turkey's Isbank says signed $100 million credit agreement, $50 million with a one year maturity and $50 million with a maturity of around two years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Daren Butler)
* Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
* Adds RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, Liontree and Raymond James are underwriters to IPO Source text : http://bit.ly/2pUtZxv