March 30 Biotec Pharmacon ASA :

* Said on Sunday, employee representative Gerd Nilsen had sold 11,056 shares in Biotec Pharmacon on March 27, 2015 at a price of 18.10 Norwegian crowns ($2) per share

* Gerd Nilsen holds no Biotec Pharmacon shares after the sale

($1 = 7.9818 Norwegian crowns)