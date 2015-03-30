March 30 Class Editori SpA :

* Said on Friday that its management will propose to the company's shareholders introduction of the increased voting rights and modification of the company's statute accordingly

* If the introduction of increased voting rights is approved by shareholders' meeting on April 29 and April 30, the majority shareholders of the company will hold 83 percent of the voting rights

