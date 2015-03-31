March 31Bank Zenit PJSC :

* Reported on Monday FY 2014 net profit of 1.6 billion roubles ($27.77 million), down 27.5 pct versus year ago

* FY 2014 net interest income of 4.71 billion roubles versus 6.34 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 provision for loan impairment 4.54 billion roubles versus 1.91 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 net fee and commission income 3.23 billion roubles versus 3.52 billion roubles year ago

* Allowance for loan impairment as at Dec. 31, 2014 of 12.64 billion roubles versus 10.1 billion roubles as at Dec. 31, 2013

* Tier 1 capital ratio as at Dec. 31, 2014 of 9.4 pct versus 10.4 pct as at Dec. 31, 2013

