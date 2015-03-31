March 31Hubwoo SA :

* Reported on Monday a FY net loss group share of 15.8 million euros ($17.05 million) vs a profit of 0.1 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue of 27.5 million euros vs 30.8 million euros a year ago

* Says it performed its annual test of goodwill which resulted in an impairment of 15 million euros, bringing this value down to 32.5 million euros as of December 31, 2014

($1 = 0.9266 euros)