March 31 Abpol Company Polska SA :

* Said on Monday that chairman of the management board Andrzej Braul decreased his stake in the company to 19.71 percent (816,190 shares) from 31.78 percent via sale of 500,000 shares in four privately negotiated transactions on March 25

* Sale price was 1 zloty per share

Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.7912 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)