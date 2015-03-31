March 31 MailUp SpA :

* Said on Monday that it reported FY 2014 revenue of 9 million euros ($9.7 million), up 26 percent year on year

* FY 2014 EBITDA of 834,000 euros versus 511,000 euros a year ago

* FY 2014 net profit of 11,000 euros versus a loss of 66,000 euros a year ago

* At Dec. 31, 2014 client base up 30 percent

