BRIEF-Dongbu Asset Management buys 5.0 pct stake in Jeju Bank
* Says Dongbu Asset Management has acquired 5.0 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 5.0 percent from 0
March 31 SMS Kredyt Holding SA :
* Said on Monday it resolved to issue no less than 3,000 and no more than 9,000 series AK bonds with maturity of three years and nominal value of 1,000 zlotys ($264) per bond
* Issue of new series AK bonds will take place via public offer
* Issue will be conducted if threshold of 3,000 subscribed for bonds is achieved
* Proceeds from bonds will be used for financing current operations
May 9 Hanwha Ace Special Purpose Acquisition 3rd Co Ltd :