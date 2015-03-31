BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
March 31 Renta Corporacion Real Estate SA :
* Said on Monday that the application for insolvency proceedings and their conclusion had been filed for its wholly owned subsidiary, Renta Corporacion Real Estate 2 SLU, with the Commercial Court in Barcelona
* Renta Corporacion Real Estate 2 SLU has had no activity since the declaration of insolvency proceedings of the company and the companies of its group on March 27, 2013
* After declaration of insolvency proceedings and their conclusion, Renta Corporacion Real Estate 2 SLU will be extinguished and its registration in the public records will be cancelled
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
* Central bankruptcy court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of company Source text Further company coverage: