* Said on Monday that it reported FY 2014 revenue of 15 million euros ($16.2 million)

* FY 2014 consolidated EBITDA of 0.7 million euros

* FY 2014 net loss of 3.9 million euros

* Proposes free capital increase through conversion of premium reserves available to share capital of up to 1,735,286 shares, to be realized by assigning to shareholders of 1 new share for every share held

* Approves industrial plan 2015-2017 with focus on optimization of business model, growth of the subsidiaries and external growth

