BRIEF-AGRANA acquires fruit processing plant in India
AGRANA ACQUIRES FRUIT PROCESSING PLANT IN INDIA
March 31 Cyfrowe Centrum Serwisowe SA :
* Said on Monday that it signed an authorized service agreement with Huawei Polska sp. z o.o. to service its devices
* The new agreement is a continuation of cooperation between the both parties and will last until Jan. 31, 2016
* Huawei Polska sp. z o.o. is a part of Huawei Technology Co Ltd. group
